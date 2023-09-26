DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states till September 28

Sep 26, 2023, 07:24 pm IST

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall  in several parts of the country till 28 September. The weather agency also said that conditions of withdrawal of Southwest monsoon are becoming favourable for parts of West Rajasthan.

The weather agency also  predicted that a low pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea & adjoining East central Bay of Bengal by around 30th September, 2023 and it is likely to move west-northwestwards with possibility of gradual intensification.

IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall  in  Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 26 to 28 September. The weather department has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Coastal Karnataka and Kerala on, 27th & 28th September.

It also predicted isolated heavy rainfall  in  Madhya Maharashtra on, 27th and 28th September and Marathwada on  27th September and  Gujarat during 26th -28th September.

 

