IRCTC announces special discounts on flight tickets: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced special discounts on flight tickets. The offer is announced as part of its 24th Foundation Day on September 27, which aligns with World Tourism Day.

Customers can get discounted flight tickets from September 25 to 27. IRCTC will waive the convenience fee for customers, booking international and domestic flight tickets through its website and mobile app. IRCTC is also introducing various bank card transaction discounts, offering savings of up to Rs 2000 on air tickets.

IRCTC has established a dedicated IATA-certified website (www.air.irctc.co.in) to facilitate the booking of both international and domestic flight tickets.