Jaishankar holds talks with UN leadership on G20 Presidency and UNSC reforms

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held meetings with top UN leadership, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the 78th session of the General Assembly Dennis Francis, discussing a range of issues. They deliberated on India’s role during its G20 Presidency, its contributions to the UN’s sustainable development agenda, and cooperation with the United Nations. They also addressed global challenges and discussed situations in countries like Afghanistan and Myanmar.

Furthermore, Jaishankar had a productive meeting with the United Nations Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner, emphasizing the UNDP’s engagement with India’s G20 Presidency initiatives. He also expressed appreciation for the rapid progress in bilateral cooperation during his meeting with Foreign Minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a separate meeting, Jaishankar connected with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Madagascar Yvette Sylla, where they discussed various aspects of their partnership, including development initiatives, agriculture, digital services, and defense collaboration.

These meetings come ahead of Jaishankar’s address at the United Nations General Assembly and underscore India’s active engagement on the global stage and its commitment to addressing pressing international issues.