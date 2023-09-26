Kerala Police Alerts on ‘Mallu Traveler’ with Lookout Notice

A lookout notice has been issued against a Kerala vlogger, Shakeer Suban, known as ‘Mallu Traveler,’ on allegations of misconduct with a woman from Saudi Arabia during what was supposed to be an interview. Kerala Police issued this “lookout circular” as the accused was currently located in Canada.

The incident in question occurred on September 13 at a hotel in Kochi, leading to the filing of a case against Suban under section 354 (Outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the complainant, Suban allegedly made inappropriate advances towards the foreign national.

In response to the allegations, ‘Mallu Traveler’ denied any wrongdoing in a YouTube video. He claimed that the woman and her partner had visited him at a hotel and requested financial assistance. He addressed the case through a video posted on his social media platforms, stating that the woman had initially contacted him on Instagram, introducing herself as his fan.

Shakeer Suban, a renowned travel vlogger, boasts an impressive following of over 2.2 million on Instagram and 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube. His journey to fame began while working as a salesman in a Dubai supermarket, and he gained popularity through his captivating travel vlogs.