Manipur Tragedy: 2 Missing Students Slain in Front of Armed Group

The disturbing photographs capturing the tragic fate of two missing students, killed in the presence of armed individuals, have recently gained widespread attention on social media. This revelation came after the state of Manipur lifted its internet ban on September 23.

In the first image, the two students can be seen seated on the forest floor with two armed men ominously standing behind them. The second photograph, even more harrowing, displays the lifeless bodies of the young individuals. These photos were taken on July 8, a mere two days following the disappearance of the students.

The Manipur chief minister’s secretariat has officially identified the victims as Phijam Hemjit, aged 20, and Hijam Linthoinggambi, aged 17, both belonging to the Meitei community in Imphal. In an official statement, it was affirmed that “this case has already been handed over to the CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] as per the wishes of the people of the state.” Furthermore, the chief minister’s office pledged swift and resolute action against all parties involved in the abduction and killing of the two students.

According to reports from NDTV, the last known location of the victims was in Bishnupur district, approximately 35 kilometers from Churachandpur. They were purportedly kidnapped from an area situated between these two districts before being transported to Churachandpur.

The restoration of mobile internet services, which had been suspended due to ethnic violence in Manipur since early May, finally occurred after a prolonged four-month hiatus on Saturday.

In the midst of these distressing developments, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh issued an appeal on Monday to the indigenous communities of the state, urging them “to continue to live as one.” He lamented the ongoing turmoil, particularly in Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur districts.

Singh also reflected on the challenges faced by the state, emphasizing the government’s efforts to assist affected individuals through initiatives such as providing pre-fabricated homes, deploying security forces, reopening national highways, and lifting the mobile internet ban. He also highlighted the initial peaceful years of the government’s term and attributed the recent disturbances to COVID-19 and political instability.

The backdrop to these grim events is the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Manipur’s population comprises Meiteis, who make up around 53 percent and predominantly reside in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 percent and primarily reside in the hill districts. This unrest has resulted in over 175 casualties and hundreds of injuries, marking a tragic and deeply troubling chapter in the region’s history.