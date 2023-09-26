Maoists attack workers at private company in Jharkhand, set four vehicles on fire

Members of the banned CPI (Maoist) attacked workers of a private company and set at least four vehicles on fire on Monday night in Chandwa in Latehar, close to the Ranchi border.

Within the boundaries of Chandwa police station, they claimed, the incident took place close to the Chatti River Bridge.

According to the police, a gang of Maoists entered the area, set fire to three large cars and an SUV, and assaulted the workers.

When police arrived, they launched an investigation.

The event happened precisely one month after members of the banned CPI (Maoist) attacked two employees of a private road construction company and set six vehicles on fire in the region of Palamu.