Photos depict two missing students killed, govt promises to take action in Manipur violence

On social media, there are pictures of two Manipuri students who have been missing since July 6. The images appear to show them both before and after being killed.

Two armed soldiers can be seen standing behind the two students in one of the photographs, which shows them sitting on a grassy area of the compound. The bodies of the two students are visible in another image that is going around on social media.

Hijam Linthoingambi, who is 17 years old, and Phijam Hemjit, who is 20 years old, are the students.

Following the appearance of the images online, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh gave the people the assurance that all those responsible for the students’ kidnapping and death would face prompt and decisive action.

‘It has come to the notice of the state government that the photos of two students, Phijam Hemjit, 20, and Hijam Linthoingambi, 17, who have been missing since July, 2023 have surfaced on social media,’ said a statement released by the Chief Minister’s secretariat.

As requested by the state’s citizens, the CBI has already been given the case.

‘State police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students. The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators,’ the statement said.

‘In response to this distressing situation, the government assures the public that swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi. The government is committed to ensuring justice prevails and will impose severe punishment on any perpetrators found responsible for this heinous crime.’

According to the chief minister’s secretariat, the administration advises the public to display restraint and let the authorities handle the inquiry.