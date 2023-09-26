Sikh Canadians stage large protest against India

Hundreds of Sikh Canadian protesters demonstrated outside Indian diplomatic missions in Canada, burning flags and displaying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in response to the killing of a prominent Sikh activist. The protest followed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement in parliament that New Delhi might have played a role in the assassination of a Sikh leader, sparking a diplomatic crisis between the two nations. Canada is home to a significant Sikh community, and the accusations led to a strain in diplomatic relations. India called the accusations “absurd” and advised its nationals to avoid certain Canadian regions due to increased anti-Indian activities. Diplomatic relations have soured since then, with reciprocal expulsions of diplomats and calls for Indian cooperation in the investigation.