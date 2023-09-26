Sri Lankan Minister: Terrorists Find Safe Haven in Canada

In the midst of escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, Sri Lanka has expressed its support for its neighbor. Sri Lanka’s foreign minister, Ali Sabry, spoke with ANI on Monday, asserting that terrorists have discovered a safe haven in Canada.

“Canadian PM Justin Trudeau comes out with outrageous and unsubstantiated allegations without supporting proof,” Minister Sabry added. He further emphasized that India, as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, is a crucial partner for Sri Lanka as they seek to strengthen their relationship with India.

The allegations made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, suggesting “potential” involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, ignited a diplomatic dispute. India swiftly rejected these charges as “absurd” and “motivated,” leading to the expulsion of a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Ottawa’s earlier expulsion of an Indian official.

Canada had previously disclosed that the allegation of India’s involvement in the killing of a Sikh Canadian was grounded in surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada, which included intelligence provided by a major ally.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader, was fatally shot in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia province. The Indian government had declared him a ‘wanted terrorist,’ and he held the position of president at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.

Nijjar, originally from a village in Jalandhar, had affiliations with the banned separatist organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in India.