Strong earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hits Philippines

Manila: A strong earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Davao Occidental province in the southern Philippines on Tuesday. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, epicenter of the offshore earthquake was about 434 km southeast of Balut Island in Sarangani town. The depth of the earthquake was 122 km,.

The institute said the earthquake will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage. There will be no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.