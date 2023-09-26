Try the Crispy Kalathappam Recipe

Ingredients:

1. 2 cups of Raw Rice

2. 1 cup of Jaggery (grated or powdered)

3. 1/2 cup of Grated Coconut

4. 1/4 cup of Small Pearl Onions (optional)

5. 1/2 tsp of Cumin Seeds

6. 1/4 tsp of Cardamom Powder

7. 1/4 tsp of Baking Soda (optional)

8. Salt to taste

9. Coconut Oil for frying

Instructions:

1. Wash the raw rice and soak it in water for about 4-5 hours or overnight.

2. Drain the water from the soaked rice and grind it into a smooth batter with some water. The consistency should be similar to dosa batter.

3. In a separate bowl, melt the jaggery with a little water to form a syrup. Strain it to remove any impurities.

4. Add the grated coconut, small pearl onions, cumin seeds, cardamom powder, baking soda (if using), and a pinch of salt to the rice batter. Mix well.

5. Now, gradually add the jaggery syrup to the batter and mix until it forms a smooth, thick batter.

6. Heat a heavy-bottomed pan or kadai and add coconut oil for frying. Allow it to heat.

7. Pour a ladle of the batter into the hot oil and spread it evenly to form a thick pancake.

8. Cook it over medium-low heat until it becomes golden brown on one side.

9. Flip it and cook the other side until it turns golden brown and crispy.

10. Remove the Kalathappam from the oil and drain the excess oil on a paper towel.

11. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.

12. Once all the Kalathappams are ready, cut them into slices and serve.