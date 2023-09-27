34-year-old Indian national dies in an accident at a construction site in Singapore

A tragic incident occurred at a construction site in Singapore, resulting in the unfortunate death of a 34-year-old Indian national, as reported by officials.

The accident took place during the afternoon on Sunday (Sept 24) at Pasir Ris Industrial Drive 1 when a steel stand supporting a cable drum collapsed. The Ministry of Manpower provided this information on Tuesday.

A cable drum is a cylindrical object used for winding and transporting wires and cables, according to The Straits Times.

Following the accident, the injured worker was swiftly transported to Changi General Hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries. He was employed by Alliance E&C.

Subsequently, Hong Hock Global, the company responsible for construction and roadworks at the site, has been instructed to halt all cable-laying operations.

The Ministry of Manpower emphasized the importance of ensuring the stability and security of the cable drum and its supporting structure during cabling work, considering it a fundamental safety measure. They have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Notably, Singapore has witnessed at least 19 work-related fatalities in the year 2023. This figure is in contrast to the 30 workplace fatalities recorded in 2020, 37 in 2021, and 46 in 2022.

In light of the ongoing safety concerns, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad has announced the intention to increase the maximum fine for violations of specific workplace safety and health regulations that could lead to fatalities or serious injuries. The proposed increase would raise the fine from SGD20,000 to SGD50,000, with the aim of enhancing deterrence measures.