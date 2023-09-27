British Museum is on a quest to recover about 2,000 missing artefacts; launches a public hotline

The British Museum, in its pursuit of recovering approximately 2,000 missing artifacts, has introduced a public hotline on Tuesday (September 26) and has reached out to the public for assistance in locating these lost treasures, as reported by various media outlets. This prestigious institution, currently under scrutiny due to internal shortcomings, has disclosed that the majority of these missing artifacts are ancient Greek and Roman gems and jewelry.

Following the loss of these valuable items, the museum took disciplinary action by dismissing a staff member. This incident laid bare an internal crisis and subsequently led to the resignation of the museum’s director, Hartwig Fischer. According to a statement from the British Museum, the jewelry dates back to the 15th century B.C.

The wake-up call regarding the potential theft or disappearance of precious artifacts came more than two years ago when an art historian raised suspicions upon encountering artifacts being offered for sale on the internet. “It is evident that the British Museum did not respond as comprehensively as it should have,” stated Fischer, adding, “The responsibility for that failure must ultimately rest with the director.”

The British Museum is renowned for housing priceless treasures such as the Rosetta Stone and the Parthenon Marbles. In light of recent events, the museum has taken steps to enhance its security, including the establishment of a hotline for individuals to provide assistance in recovering these missing artifacts.