Electric One launches E1 Astro Pro range of scooters in India: Price, features

Mumbai: The largest electric vehicle chain in India, Electric One has launched a new two-wheeler series. The brand has launched two new electric scooters named E1 Astro Pro and E1 Astro Pro 10. Both electric scooters have been introduced under the price bracket between Rs 99,999 to 1.2 lakh. Interested customers either can book the e-scooters from the company’s authorized showroom or the company’s official website.

Astro EV scooters are powered by a strong 2400-watt motor, which allows the electric scooter to do a 0 to 40 km/h sprint in just 2.99 seconds. The scooter have a top speed of 65 KMPH.

The advanced carbon-coated 72 V Lithium Ion batteries provides a decent range of 200 KMS on a single charge. The scooters come with LED headlight setup with LED DRLs, a remote lock / unlock system, antitheft alarm features, disc brakes at both ends, a comfortable single seating arrangement, and others.