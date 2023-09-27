Indian Railways cancels 12 express trains: Details

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Railways has cancelled at least 12 express trains. These trains were cancelled due to interlocking in connection with the commissioning of the third line at Bapatla station of Vijayawada division in South Central Railway.

The express trains that have been cancelled include Visakhapatnam -Tirupati double decker, Bhubaneswar-Tirupati special, Visakhapatnam-Chennai super-fast, Sambalpur-Erode special and Visakhapatnam – Bangalore cantonment special.

The Dhanbad- Alleppy Bokaro express leaving Dhanbad from October 2 and October 10 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada. Stoppages at Tadepalligudem and Eluru have been cancelled.

List of Trains Cancelled Till Oct 1:

