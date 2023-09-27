Kasaragod Assistant Collector and Gunman Injured in SUV Crash After Somersault

Kasaragod Assistant Collector Dilip K Kainikkara and his gunman Ranjith found themselves in a perilous situation when their official SUV crashed and somersaulted while attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle. Thankfully, the driver, Gopalan, emerged unscathed from the incident.

This unfortunate accident occurred at the Chemnad Jama-ath Higher Secondary School junction along the Kanhangad-Kasaragod coastal highway, as reported by the local police. Kainikkara, an IAS probationer hailing from Changanacherry, sustained injuries that included a fractured left shoulder and back injuries. Both Kainikkara and Ranjith, who is a native of Cheruvathur, are presently receiving medical treatment at Kasaragod General Hospital.

The incident took place as they were returning in their SUV after attending the inauguration of the second phase of a digital survey in Bara village and a Tourism Day event in Thanchangad near Bekal. As the SUV approached the school junction, another vehicle entered the highway from a pocket road, necessitating an abrupt application of brakes by Gopalan to prevent a collision. Unfortunately, this maneuver resulted in the SUV somersaulting once before landing back on its wheels.

Following the accident, they were promptly transported to the General Hospital, situated approximately 6 kilometers away. Collector Inbasekar K and other senior officials visited Kainikkara and Ranjith at the hospital. Kainikkara had assumed his position at the Kasaragod collectorate in July, marking the beginning of his service in the region.