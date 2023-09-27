Malayalam movie 2018 named as India’s official entry for Oscar 2024

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam film ‘2018-Everyone is a Hero’ is named as India’s official entry for Oscar 2024. Filmmaker and chairman of the 16-member selection committee Girish Kasaravalli announced this. 2018 will compete for the Best International Feature Film Oscar.

The film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph is a survival drama about 2018 mega flood which devastated Kerala. The film stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain, Lal, Tanvi Ram and Aparna Balamurali.

The film released this in May this year and is both a critical and box office success. It is the highest earning Malayalam film of all time.

No Indian entry has been nominated for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars since Lagaan in 2002. The first Indian winner of an Oscar was Bhanu Athaiya who won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for her work in Gandhi. Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray received a Lifetime Achievement Oscar in 1992. In 2009, Slumdog Millionaire won several awards, among the Best Original Song for Jai Ho, Best Original Score for AR Rahman, and Best Sound Mixing for Resul Pookutty. The Oscars will be held on March 10 next year.