Nepal Shatters Records: 50 off 9 Balls, 100 off 34 Balls!

Nepal made history during the Asian Games cricket event held on Wednesday, breaking four world records. The 19-year-old left-handed batsman, Kushal Malla, achieved the fastest-ever T20I hundred, taking just 34 balls to do so, surpassing the joint record of David Miller and Rohit Sharma, who had achieved it in 35 balls.

Batting at No. 3, Malla’s extraordinary performance included 12 sixes and eight fours, leaving him unbeaten at 137. This incredible effort powered Nepal to an unprecedented T20I score of 314/3 against Mongolia, who chose to field.

Dipendra Singh Airee, Nepal’s No. 5 batsman, also etched his name in the record books by achieving a nine-ball fifty, surpassing Yuvraj Singh’s 16-year-old record. Yuvraj had taken 12 balls to reach his fifty during the World T20 match against England on September 19, 2007.

Prior to this, the highest innings total in a T20I was held by Afghanistan, who had amassed 278/3 against Ireland on February 23, 2019.

Not only did Nepal set these batting records, but they also achieved another remarkable feat by winning the match against Mongolia by a staggering 273 runs, setting yet another world record for the biggest victory by runs in T20Is.