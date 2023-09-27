PM-JAY scheme records 5.6 crore admissions, valued at Rs. 69,000 crore- Mandaviya

Over 5.6 crore hospital admissions valued at over Rs. 69,000 crore have occurred under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. He mentioned this during the valedictory session of Arogya Manthan 2023, marking five years of Ayushman Bharat PMJAY and two years of Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission (ABDM). Mandaviya highlighted that many of these admissions were for life-threatening diseases, and their treatment costs would have been 1.5-2 times higher if beneficiaries had sought treatment outside the scheme.

He emphasized the transformative impact of AB PM-JAY, which offers Rs. 5 lakh per family per year in entirely cashless and paperless health coverage. The Ayushman Bharat-PM-JAY initiative has been central in putting health at the forefront of the national conversation and targets over 50 crore beneficiaries, making it one of the world’s most extensive government-funded healthcare programs.