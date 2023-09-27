SAFF Under-19: India to face Nepal in semifinal

Kathmandu: In football, India will face hosts Nepal in the semifinal of the SAFF Under-19 Football Championship in Kathmandu today. The match will start at 5.15 PM Indian Time.

India reached the semi-finals as Group B winners. India defeated Bangladesh by ‘3-0’ and beat Bhutan by ‘2-1’. Nepal claimed the second spot in Group A, following Pakistan. Pakistan will take on Bhutan in the first semi-final today.