Telangana CM, down with viral fever, expected to recover soon

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been battling viral fever and a persistent cough for the past week. His son and minister, K T Rama Rao, confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that CM Chandrasekhar Rao, aged 69, is currently receiving medical treatment at home. He is under the close supervision of his medical team, and according to Rama Rao, the doctors anticipate his recovery and a return to regular health within a few days. Rama Rao, who holds the position of Working President for the ruling BRS, provided this update regarding his father’s health.

Rama Rao’s message brings assurance that the Chief Minister’s condition is being closely monitored, and medical experts expect him to make a swift recovery. As the leader of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao’s well-being is of significant public interest, and his son’s statement provides a degree of relief to those concerned about his health.