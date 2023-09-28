Amid Divorce Battle, Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Unveil Second Daughter’s Name

Singer Joe Jonas and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner have made a significant revelation regarding their family. According to custody filings acquired by Page Six, they have chosen the name ‘Delphine’ for their youngest daughter, who is currently 1 year old. The couple, already parents to a 3-year-old daughter named Willa, had maintained a veil of privacy around their second child since her birth in July 2022. However, Turner recently included the name in court documents, a move that coincided with her request for a delay in her divorce proceedings with Jonas, as they navigate the complexities of custody arrangements.

Interestingly, these legal developments occurred shortly before the estranged couple made a decision regarding their daughters’ living arrangements in New York amidst their ongoing divorce negotiations. On September 5, Jonas initiated divorce proceedings, citing an “irretrievably broken” marriage. The very next day, they jointly shared a statement on Instagram, publicly confirming their mutual decision to amicably conclude their four-year marriage.