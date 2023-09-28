Ather to launch 450S HR in India soon: Details

Mumbai: Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ather will soon launche its 450S HR. With the launch of the new Ather 450S HR, the company’s lineup will include the 450S, 450S HR, 450X (2.9kWh), and 450X (3.7kWh) variants. The updated 450X (3.7kWh) is scheduled to launch in October this year.

This new electric scooter will have a 3.76kWh battery pack. Because of the bigger battery, the Ather 450S HR has a certified range of 156km, which is 10km longer than the 450X. In terms of power, it retains a peak output of 5.4kW. The Ather 450S HR has a top speed of 80kmph, which is 10kmph slower than the 450S and 450X.

Also Read: Bentley launches Flying Spur Hybrid in India: Price, features

The new scooter has four separate riding modes: Eco, SmartEco, Ride, and Sport.