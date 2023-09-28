Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for third day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged lower for third day in a row. Sovereign gold price depreciated sharply today. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,120, down Rs 480 per gram. In the last three days, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 840 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading down by Rs 91 or 0.16% at Rs 58,192 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 70,671 per kg, higher by Rs 122 or 0.17%. The October Gold futures had ended with declines of Rs 752 or 1.29% per 10 gram at Rs 57,680 on Wednesday while the December Silver futures closed lower at Rs 70,625, down by Rs 1,152 per kg or 1.60% on a holiday curtailed trading session.

Gold futures are down 2.87% or by Rs 1,702 on the month-to-date basis while they have gained 4.83% or by Rs 2,655 on the year-to-date basis. As for silver futures, the declines are to the tune of 6.78% or Rs 5,133 in September while the gains this year stand at 1.64% or Rs 1,136.

On Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,914.40 per troy ounce on Thursday, down by $5.40 or 0.28% while Silver futures were at $22.950, lower by $0.246 or 1.060%. Price of spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,876.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.17% to $1,894.20. Price of spot silver firmed 0.2% to $22.56 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $890.01 and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,225.01.