Health Dept: Allegations Against Veena George’s Staff Based on Forged Documents

The Health Department, in a statement released on Wednesday, unequivocally asserted that the documents used to level allegations of bribery against Health Minister Veena George’s personal staff were indeed forged.

In a startling revelation, Haridasan Kummali, a resident of Malappuram, alleged that he had made payments of Rs 1 lakh to Akhil Mathew, a member of the minister’s staff, and Rs 75,000 to Akhil Sajeev, a leader of Pathanamthitta CITU. The purpose behind these transactions, as disclosed to the media, was to secure a temporary job at an Ayush Kendra for his daughter-in-law, Dr. Nitha Raj.

Official authorities swiftly pointed out critical discrepancies in the case. First and foremost, they highlighted that the email received by the candidate did not originate from the official email address of the Malappuram District AYUSH Mission, which is [email protected]. Furthermore, they emphasized that the logo displayed in the email sent to the candidate was not that of Ayush Mission but instead belonged to the National Health Mission.

Additionally, the notification number referenced in the email, C-29/2023/MLP/NAM, pertained to a notification issued by the Malappuram District AYUSH Mission on March 8, 2023, inviting applications for the position of PG Medical Officer—a position that had already been filled. Notably, the complainant had applied for the position of Homoeopathic Medical Officer with different educational qualifications, rendering the application inconsistent with the C-29/2023/MLP/NAM notification.

In response, the minister’s office vehemently denied any involvement of the personal staff in the alleged incident. As a result, the Cantonment police have initiated a case based on the complaint filed by the personal staff.