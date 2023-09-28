Manipuri actor quits from BJP due to state unrest issues

Celebrated Manipuri actor Rajkumar Kaiku, also known as Somendra, resigned from the BJP on Wednesday due to his dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the current unrest in Manipur. Kaiku, who has acted in over 400 films, including two Kuki movies, submitted his resignation letter to the BJP leadership. The party requested him to reconsider his decision. He had previously contested the last Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate before joining the BJP in November 2021.

Following his departure from the party, Kaiku expressed that his priority is putting the public first and the party second. He stated, “I applied my mind to quit BJP” due to concerns about the government’s handling of the ongoing turmoil in Manipur. This move reflects his dissatisfaction with the BJP’s response to the situation in Manipur and his commitment to the welfare of the people above political affiliations.

The BJP’s leadership urged him to reconsider his resignation, highlighting the significance of his presence within the party. This departure signifies a significant development in Manipur’s political landscape and raises questions about the BJP’s standing in the state.