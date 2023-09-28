Pinarayi’s Three-Step Plan to Tackle Scandals and Charges

To address criticism and confront ongoing issues, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a proactive approach by increasing the frequency of press conferences. During his second press conference, held just a week after a seven-month hiatus, he strategically avoided questions about the corruption and nepotism scandals plaguing his government, focusing instead on a three-pronged strategy.

The first step involves enhancing the government’s image, emphasizing accessibility, sensitivity, and efficiency through zonal meetings and the Nava Kerala Sadassu initiative. This approach draws inspiration from the importance of direct contact with the masses, exemplified by the late Oommen Chandy.

Additionally, the ‘Keraleeyam’ festival aims to globalize Kerala and boost Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s reputation, similar to how the G-20 elevated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stature. It also serves as a reminder of the party’s socialist commitments, with the Chief Minister reaffirming the eradication of extreme poverty by November 1, 2025, and highlighting Kerala’s recognition for providing the largest number of free medical treatments in the country.

Moving on to step two, the Chief Minister sought to discredit the Enforcement Directorate’s actions in the Karuvannur bank scandal. He portrayed this scandal as a minor blemish in a mostly unblemished cooperative sector, attributing the ED’s involvement to political motives, particularly with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized that his government had taken the allegations seriously, conducting investigations and making arrests, although none of those arrested had significant party affiliations.

Lastly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revived a dormant conflict with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. He announced his intention to take the Governor to court for delaying the assent to bills, highlighting that several bills had been pending for extended periods. While this move might appear belated, it allows the Chief Minister to frame the issue as an ideological and constitutional battle, aligning with the struggle faced by other states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu against arbitrary actions by governors.

In summary, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is adopting a multifaceted approach to address criticism, improve his government’s image, challenge the ED’s actions, and engage in a legal battle with the Governor to deflect attention from the ongoing scandals and project a proactive stance.