Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema secure gold in Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team at Asian Games

India’s remarkable performance in the shooting events continues as Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema secured another gold medal for India in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Indian team finished one point ahead of the silver medal holders from China. This marks the fourth gold medal in shooting and the overall sixth gold for India in the ongoing Asian Games.

In this event, Sarabjot Singh made a strong comeback to qualify in fifth place for the final of the individual event. Arjun Singh Cheema qualified for the final in 8th place. While Shiva Narwal didn’t qualify for the individual final, finishing 14th, the combined score of the Indian team was sufficient to edge out China by just one point, claiming the gold medal.

With a total of 1734 points, the Indian team secured the gold, while China stood second with 1733 points, and Vietnam clinched the bronze with 1730 points. This victory brings India’s shooting medal tally to 13, with four gold, four silver, and five bronze medals.

In earlier shooting events, India demonstrated its prowess as Sift Kaur Samra won gold in the women’s 50m rifle 3P individual final, and the women’s 25m pistol team of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan also secured a gold medal. Additionally, India’s shooting trio of Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Tomar claimed the first gold in the men’s 10m air rifle team event. India’s medal count at the Asian Games now stands at 23, including 5 golds.