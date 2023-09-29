BJP Aims for 6 Kerala Lok Sabha Seats; Sitharaman vs. Tharoor?

In the initial phase of preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on six key constituencies within the state of Kerala.

Speculation abounds that a prominent national leader, hailing from outside the state, may be nominated to contest in Kerala. K. Surendran, the State president of the party, has unequivocally stated that Suresh Gopi will be the party’s candidate in the contentious Thrissur constituency. The BJP leadership believes that Suresh Gopi, who has actively engaged with the electorate of Thrissur since the previous election, has garnered significant appeal among the masses.

In the spotlight for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency are two Union Ministers, Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s name is also being floated for the Palakkad constituency. However, some within the party have raised questions about the necessity of an outsider candidate in Palakkad, given the presence of a figure like C Krishnakumar, who enjoys broad acceptance among party workers. Union Minister V Muraleedharan is being considered for the Attingal constituency.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has recommended Kummanam Rajasekharan, who returned to the state after resigning from the Governorship, as a candidate, with a preference for the Pathanamthitta constituency. Additionally, the charismatic cine actor Unni Mukundan is also under consideration for the same constituency, provided he is willing to step into the political arena. K Surendran’s name is also proposed for the Pathanamthitta constituency. Alternately, PK Krishnadas or K Sreekanth are potential contenders for Kasaragod.

The party is contemplating fielding Anil Antony from Ernakulam, while Vineeta Hariharan is also a contender for the same constituency. A compelling argument is being made for Shobha Surendran to be assigned a constituency where the party enjoys robust local support.