Indian Railways extends service of several special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to extend the service of several special trains. The decision was taken to cater the heavy rush of passengers during Diwali, Dussehra, Chhat festive season.

The South Central Railway Zone has extended the special trains between various destinations. The Tirupati-Sainagar Shirdi ( 07637) has been extended from 15.10.2023 to 26.11.2023. The Sainagar Shirdi-Tirupali (07638) has been extended from 16.10.2023 to 27.11.2023. The Kazipet-Dadar (07195) has been extended from 04.10.2023 to 29.11.2023.