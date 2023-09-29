Kapil Dev files lawsuit against laws permitting euthanasia of stray dogs

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev has taken his case to the Delhi High Court, opposing aspects of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act that allow “the destruction of stray dogs in lethal chambers or by such other methods as may be prescribed” and “the extermination or destruction of any animal under the authority of any law.”

Kapil Dev initially presented this case to the Supreme Court after a disturbing incident in November 2022 when a pregnant stray dog was brutally mistreated and killed in Delhi. In July, the Supreme Court directed him to approach the Delhi High Court, permitting him to withdraw his original writ petition.

Presenting the case to a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, the Delhi High Court granted Kapil Dev’s counsel additional time to provide specific judgments for the record. The case has been scheduled for further proceedings on October 13.

Kapil Dev has also contested sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code, arguing that they reflect speciesism, indicating a lack of moral worth or value in animals.

This case reflects a growing concern for animal welfare and rights in India, with Kapil Dev using his platform to address the cruel treatment of stray dogs. It highlights the need for stronger animal protection laws and more compassionate treatment of animals across the country.