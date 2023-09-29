Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to testify for the U.S. Justice Department against Alphabet’s Google

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is anticipated to provide testimony as a witness for the U.S. Justice Department in its high-profile legal battle against Alphabet’s Google. According to a filing on the case docket, Nadella is scheduled to testify on Monday.

The government is expected to question Nadella about Microsoft’s efforts to expand the reach of its browser and search engine, Edge and Bing, respectively. They will likely inquire about the challenges posed by Google’s dominant position in these markets. Google is likely to counter these allegations by asserting that the quality of its products, not illegal activities, is responsible for its success.

The government’s argument centers on Google’s alleged anti-competitive behavior. With approximately 90% of the search market under its control, Google is accused of making illegal payments of around $10 billion annually to smartphone manufacturers such as Apple and wireless carriers like AT&T. These payments were allegedly made to ensure that Google remained the default search engine on their devices, thereby maintaining its position as the dominant player in the market.

Google’s significant influence in the search sector translates into a powerful presence in the highly profitable advertising industry, which substantially contributes to its profitability.