Rape victim’s schooling, marriage responsibility takes by Ujjain police officer

A member of the Madhya Pradesh Police has offered to assist the Ujjain rape victim with medical care, education, and marriage. Ajay Verma, the station chief at Mahakal Police Station, told the news agency ANI that he had taken on the girl’s responsibilities.

‘I have taken the responsibility for helping the girl with medical treatment, education, and marriage… Many people have come forward to support me in this resolution… I believe that all responsibilities will be completed in a good manner. I have done this earlier also. I always try to give back to society,’ Verma said.

Spine-chilling On Monday, CCTV images showing the girl bleeding and partially naked surfaced. Investigations found that the little girl had been raped and left behind close to the Dandi Ashram in Ujjain.

The girl was seen in the images asking for assistance while being shooed away by locals. The girl was saved by a priest, who provided food, clothing, and transportation to the police. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed in the interim when the social media video of the girl wandering through the streets went viral.