Suspected Drug Dealers Face Charges for Attacking Koyilandy Family

A gang of suspected drug peddlers launched a violent attack on five individuals, four of whom were from the same family, in Kavumvattom near Koyilandy on a Thursday evening. The victims included Mammily Meethal Sajith, his brother Arun Govind, their wives, and a family friend named Geepesh, all of whom sustained injuries during the assault.

Arun, recounting the ordeal, shared, “My wife was hit on her chest. So we want to go for further check-ups. Sajith got a beating with a helmet. And his wife was also beaten up.” Subsequently, all five victims sought medical treatment at the Taluk Hospital in Koyilandy.

Based on the victims’ complaint, the police initiated legal action against the alleged perpetrators, who were identified as Arun Kurunnan Kunnummal, Athul Puthan Parambil, and Fayiz Odakkal, along with two unidentified individuals involved in the attack.

According to the complainants, the assailants were known to be involved in the illicit drug trade within the locality and had previously clashed with other residents. It was reported that the accused had taken refuge in an abandoned house in Kavumvattom, often congregating near Kurunnan Kunnummal Devi Temple.

On the fateful Thursday, Sajith, Arun, and their friend decided to confront the gang regarding their alleged anti-social activities, leading to the violent altercation.