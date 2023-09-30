Atlee Celebrates a Decade in Cinema: A Dream Come True!

Atlee, a prominent figure in South Indian Cinema, recently made a notable entry into Bollywood with “Jawan,” featuring stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi. This marked a significant milestone in his already illustrious career, which has now spanned a remarkable 10 years. To express his gratitude for this journey, Atlee took to Instagram, where he received warm wishes from fellow actors such as Nayanthara and Kajal Aggarwal, among others. His wife, Priya Atlee, also joined in the celebration with a heartfelt post.

On his Instagram account, Atlee shared striking posters of all the films he has directed throughout these years. Accompanying these visuals were his words of appreciation: “0 years into the film industry and it’s nothing short of a dream. Thanks to everyone who stood by me; @priyaatlee, my family, my friends, well-wishers, press, TV channels, and last but not the least my audience & fans.” This heartfelt message reflects the gratitude and joy that Atlee feels as he marks this significant milestone in his cinematic journey.