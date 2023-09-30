Chinese AI-Generated Drug Targets Obesity & Diabetes

Generative AI has found its place in various fields, including medicine, where Chinese scientists have harnessed its potential. They utilized artificial intelligence (AI) to create a novel weight-loss drug with the ability to combat obesity and treat Type 2 diabetes. This innovative drug, known as MDR-001, was developed by the AI-powered drug discovery company MindRank. It targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1-R), a well-established drug target, which, when bound to by the drug, stimulates insulin release from the pancreas. This action helps lower blood sugar levels and promote weight loss.

MDR-001 demonstrated promising results during its phase 1 clinical trials in June, highlighting its efficacy and safety. Subsequently, in early September, it embarked on phase 2 clinical trials, where participants received multiple doses of the drug. This expedited development process drew attention due to its remarkable speed, with Jin Xurui, an AI drug discovery scientist at MindRank, noting that MDR-001 gained Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from both the FDA and NMPA in just 19 months, effectively doubling the typical timeline.

The success of this endeavor can be attributed to MindRank’s self-developed AI computing platform, Molecule Pro, and its data center, both of which play pivotal roles at every stage of drug development.

MDR-001 also signifies China’s entry into the multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical market, traditionally dominated by the US pharmaceutical industry. According to Niu, this move represents a shift in the landscape, as Chinese companies hold specific advantages in various segments of the AI drug development field.

“Presently, more than half of the global AI pharmaceutical companies are concentrated in the US, including pioneering companies such as Schrodinger and Relay. However, foreign companies only hold a slight advantage in AI drug development,” Niu said. “In this competitive landscape, different countries may possess their respective advantages, but the ultimate goal remains the same – to address real-world problems and improve human health.”