Fuel prices for October announced

Dubai: Revised fuel prices for the month of October have been announced in the UAE. The price was announced by the UAE Fuel Price Committee. The committee has hiked the price of Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 and diesel. The prices were increased by around 3 fils per litre.

As per the revised price list, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.44 a litre, compared to Dh3.42 in September. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.33 per litre, compared to Dh3.31 last month. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.26 a litre, compared Dh3.23 a litre in September. Diesel will be charged at Dh3.57 a litre compared to Dh3.40 last month.

In July, August and September, the committee had hiked the price. In June, the fuel price committee had reduced the rates by 21 fils per litre. In May, the fuel price committee marginally reduced the rates by 8 fils per litre, after two consecutive months of increases.