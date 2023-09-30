DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Indian Army foils infiltration attempt, kills 2 terrorists

Sep 30, 2023, 02:54 pm IST

Srinagar : Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir this morning.  Army also neutralized two terrorists. The incident occurred in Machil sector of Kupwara district.

After getting specific  inputs from Jammu and Kashmir Police about the infiltration attempt in Machil sector, the  Indian Army launched the counterterrorist operation in the region. Meanwhile, in Tral area of south Kashmir, security forces destroyed a terrorist hideout but did not find any weapon during searches.

