Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has regulated the operations of several trains. The decision was taken due to the ongoing protest by farmers in Northern Railway’s Firozpur Division. The national transporter has cancelled the operation of some trains while the routes of several others have been diverted. Some trains have also been short-terminated due to the agitation.

List of Trains cancelled on September 30, 2023:-

04743 Hisar-Ludhiana

04745 Churu-Ludhiana

14653 Hisar- Amritsar

14645 Jaisalmer-Jammutawi

12242 Amritsar-Chandigarh

12460 Amritsar- New Delhi

12054 Amritsar- Haridwar

14613 SAS Nagar Mohali- Firozpur

14614 SAS Nagar Mohali- Firozpur

14682 Jalandhar City- New Delhi

04690 Jalandhar City- Ambala Cantt

14504 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kalka

12266 Jammu Tawi –Delhi Sarai Rohilla

14036 Pathankot- Delhi

12411 Chandigarh- Amritsar

12412 Amritsar –Chandigarh

22439 New Delhi- Katra

22440 Katra- New Delhi

14506 Nangal Dam- Amritsar

14505 Amritsar- Nangal Dam

14615 Lalkuan-Amritsar

14616 Amritsar- Lal Kuan

12920 Katra- Dr. Ambedkar Nagar

12014 Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi

22479 New Delhi- Lohiankhas

22480 Lohiankhas- New Delhi

Short Termination / Short origination of Trains:

22430 Pathankot – Delhi SF Express at Ludhiana

11058 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Amritsar from Ambala

14618 Amritsar- Banmankhi from Saharanpur

14650 Amritsar- Jaynagar from Saharanpur

12926 Amritsar- Mumbai Central from Chandigarh

12204 Amritsar- Saharsa from New Delhi

12716 Amritsar- Nanded from Ambala

12014 Amritsar – New Delhi from Ludhiana

15708 Amritsar- Katihar from Ludhiana

12029 New Delhi –Amritsar at Ludhiana

12030 Amritsar –New Delhi from Ludhiana

12497 New Delhi –Amritsar at Ludhiana

12498 Amritsar –New Delhi from Ludhiana

14730 Fazilka- Rewari from Bhatinda

19224 Jammu Tawi -Ahmedabad from Bhatinda

12138 Firozpur-Mumbai from Bhatinda

Diversion of trains:

12588 Jammu Tawi- Gorakhpur via Jalandhar City -Lalkuan -Phillaur

12920 Katra- Dr. Ambedkar Nagar via Jalandhar City – Lohian Khas -Phillaur

12422 katra-Bandra Terminus via Jalandhar City -Lalkuan –Pihllaur