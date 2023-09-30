Study says 40% of Diabetes cases worldwide go undiagnosed

Recent research has brought to light a concerning global phenomenon: an alarming 40 percent of individuals who grapple with diabetes are oblivious to their condition, remaining undiagnosed. This revelation stems from the 2023 diabetes global industry overview, touted by The Guardian as the most extensive survey of its kind in history.

Delving into the research findings, it becomes evident that the undiagnosed cases are predominantly concentrated in specific geographical regions. Leading the pack is Africa, where a staggering 60 percent of cases go unnoticed, closely followed by south-east Asia at 57 percent and the western Pacific region at 56 percent. These statistics cast a grim shadow over global diabetes awareness and diagnosis efforts. Furthermore, the research unveils another distressing revelation – half of those who receive a diabetes diagnosis do not receive any form of treatment.

The prevailing scenario is exacerbated by the fact that approximately three out of every four individuals reside in low and middle-income countries, where access to healthcare services is often restricted. Sasha Korogodski, the lead researcher of the report, underscores the disparity in healthcare infrastructure. Astonishingly, of the 530 global companies specializing in diabetes diagnostics, only 33 are situated in the regions most affected by undiagnosed cases, namely Africa, south-east Asia, and the western Pacific. Korogodski attributes this issue to the scarcity of healthcare professionals and diagnostic equipment, hampering the early detection of diabetes.

The scope of this research extends across an impressive array of parameters, analyzing over 2,800 companies, 1,500 investors, and 80 research and development hubs exclusively dedicated to diabetes. Caroline Mbindyo, the CEO of Amref Health Innovations, a component of the NGO Amref Health Africa, emphasizes that half of all Africans are devoid of access to fundamental healthcare. Many individuals residing in remote areas must grapple with the daunting challenge of traveling for hours or even days to reach a healthcare facility, further perpetuating the problem.

Despite substantial financial investments, diabetes remains an ominous contributor to global mortality rates. In the year 2021 alone, nearly 7 million fatalities across the globe were attributed to diabetes, with a staggering expenditure of over $970 billion on treatment. Another unsettling finding is that the majority of organizations engaged in diabetes research and care—over 70 companies, constituting 55 percent of the global total—are headquartered in the United States.