15 monkeys killed by poisoning near Manimai temple area

An alarming incident involving the poisoning of 15 monkeys has come to light in the vicinity of the Manimai temple located within the Lachhiwala range near Dehradun. The case was brought to attention by Ranger Lachhiwala Ghananand Uniyal, prompting the Doiwala police to register a case under the Cruelty to Animals Act. To further investigate this troubling occurrence, a team of veterinarians, led by Dr. Pradeep Mishra from Dehradun Zoo, conducted post-mortem examinations on the deceased monkeys at the range office. The post-mortem results have conclusively revealed that the cause of death was the ingestion of a toxic substance. Ranger Ghananand Uniyal expressed that this tragedy was a deliberate act of poisoning by an individual or individuals.