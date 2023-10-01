Congress names Ajay Maken as its new treasurer, succeeding Pawan Kumar Bansal

Ajay Maken, a senior politician in the Congress, was chosen on Sunday to succeed Pawan Kumar Bansal, who had served as interim treasurer following the death of Ahmed Patel.

Ajay Maken has been named the All India Congress Committee’s treasurer by the Congress president, according to a statement from party national secretary KC Venugopal.

‘The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal,’ the statement further said.

Taking to microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), Maken said, ‘I am currently in Raipur attending the screening committee meeting. I have been informed of my appointment as the treasurer of Congress.’

‘This is indeed a significant responsibility,’ he added. He also expressed his gratitude to KC Vengugopal, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for ‘putting their trust’ in him.

He also said, ‘I assure both my leaders and the workers of our party that as a custodian of their contributions, I will work with the utmost diligence, honesty, and dedication.’

Maken, who is regarded as Rahul Gandhi’s close confidant, has been jobless since quitting his position as Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan a few months ago.