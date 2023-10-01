Foods to eat  for managing PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age. It is characterised by the presence of cysts on the ovaries, irregular or absent menstrual periods, excessive androgens (male hormones), and may lead to fertility issues.

PCOS can be managed with lifestyle changes that include clean, plant-based nutrition and holistic living.

Eat low-glycemic index foods like whole-grain bread, brown rice, quinoa, or oats. It is because foods like white bread, white rice, and sugary cereals can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, which can worsen insulin resistance in women with PCOS.

Avoid processed foods.Processed foods often contain unhealthy trans fats, refined sugars, and artificial additives that can contribute to inflammation and hormonal imbalances. Opt for fresh, whole foods instead, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

Use dairy alternatives like almond milk, coconut milk, or cashew milk.

Include more lean proteins in your diet such as fish, chicken, turkey, legumes, and tofu.

Opt for healthier fats found in avocados, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and fatty fish like salmon.

High caffeine intake has been linked to hormonal fluctuations and can interfere with hormone balance in women with PCOS. Limit your intake of caffeinated beverages like coffee and opt for herbal teas or decaffeinated options.