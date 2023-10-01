Jaipur accident triggers communal tension

Communal tensions erupted in Jaipur when an 18-year-old youth, who intervened in a road accident, was allegedly attacked by locals and later died from his injuries.

The incident occurred in Subhash Chowk, Ramganj, where two motorcycles collided on a Friday night. Iqbal, a passerby, recognized one of the youths involved and intervened by allegedly slapping one of them.

Tensions escalated as Iqbal engaged in a verbal exchange with an older bystander and local residents, resulting in a physical altercation. Locals reportedly attacked Iqbal with sticks and rods, causing a head injury that left him unconscious. He was taken to Jaipur’s SMS hospital but didn’t survive.

The situation quickly spread throughout the Ramganj area, with a crowd causing disturbances at the hospital. The police arrested nine individuals, while 15 were implicated in the attack. The state government announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs to Iqbal’s family, along with a contractual job for a family member and a dairy booth.