PM Modi praises India’s medal-winning athletes at the Asian Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India’s medal-winning athletes at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. He congratulated the Squash Men’s Team, including Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Harinder Sandhu, and Mahesh Mangaonkar, for their spectacular victory and bringing home the coveted Gold Medal. PM Modi expressed that this achievement would inspire young athletes to pursue sports and excel in them.

Abhay Singh clinched the gold medal with a remarkable win over Noor Zaman, and the Indian squash team led by Saurav Ghosal secured the Asian Games squash gold. Prime Minister Modi also hailed Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna for their victory in the tennis mixed doubles event, commending their remarkable team spirit and coordination.

In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS secured the silver medal, adding to India’s medal count from the shooting range. Their achievement was praised by PM Modi, who commended their talent, dedication, and teamwork.

Furthermore, Kartik Kumar earned a silver medal in the 10,000m event, while Gulveer Singh secured a bronze medal in the same event. PM Modi congratulated them and expressed his best wishes for their future endeavors, emphasizing that their determination would inspire other athletes.

In total, PM Modi recognized the achievements of various Indian athletes across different sports, highlighting their dedication and contribution to the nation’s sporting success at the Asian Games.

This acknowledgment from the Prime Minister reflects the pride and support that the Indian government extends to its athletes participating on the international stage.