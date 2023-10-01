PM Modi warns of Chhattisgarh’s ruin if Congress regains power

During a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that their alleged corrupt practices and indifference have hindered his development initiatives aimed at the state’s welfare. Modi warned the people that if the Congress were to return to power for a second term, it would lead to the complete ruin of Chhattisgarh. He asserted that while he’s seated in Delhi, Congress is apprehensive.

Modi emphasized that fulfilling the dreams of Chhattisgarh’s citizens is his commitment, but this can only be achieved with a BJP government in the state. He accused the Congress government of corruption in every scheme and alleged that they concealed reports of child deaths due to malnutrition.

The Prime Minister also addressed the issue of women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He assured that the BJP government would deliver on its promise of reserving 33 percent of seats for women, highlighting the Congress’ previous 30-year delay in supporting the bill.

Modi pledged that if the BJP forms the government in Chhattisgarh, their first decision would be to provide pucca houses to all those in poverty, including those on waiting lists. He accused the Congress government of corruption related to liquor and embezzlement of resources meant for the poor.

Modi closed by recalling Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s role in the creation of the state and reaffirming his commitment to Chhattisgarh’s development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the first decision made after a BJP government is established in Chhattisgarh will be to provide pucca houses to all impoverished individuals, including those on the waiting list.