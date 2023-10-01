Silva Nets Twice in East Bengal’s Victory Over Hyderabad FC in ISL

In a thrilling Indian Super League encounter, Cleiton Silva’s injury-time heroics propelled East Bengal to a dramatic 2-1 victory over Hyderabad FC. The game started with Hitesh Sharma giving HFC an early lead in the eighth minute. However, East Bengal wasted no time in responding, with Silva showcasing his scoring prowess just two minutes later, leveling the score at 1-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

As the match approached its conclusion, tension hung in the air with a draw seeming likely. But in the 93rd minute, Cleiton Silva emerged as the game-changer, delivering a stunning free-kick with his right foot, placing the ball perfectly into the top left corner of the net. The home crowd erupted in jubilation at this breathtaking moment.

This thrilling victory propelled East Bengal into the fourth position in the 12-team points table, securing all three points from the match. In contrast, Hyderabad FC found themselves slipping to the ninth spot, marking a significant turn of events in the ISL standings. The match provided fans with a memorable display of skill and determination, highlighted by Cleiton Silva’s spectacular game-winning goal.