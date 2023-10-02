25 Meitei MLAs in Delhi seeking resolution for Manipur crisis

Elected representatives from the influential Meitei community in Manipur have reached Delhi to exert pressure on the central government, urging immediate actions to quell the prolonged ethnic conflict in the state. The violence, spanning months, has pitted Meiteis against Kuki tribals, resulting in a toll of over two hundred casualties on both sides and causing widespread alarm due to disturbing instances of violence against women and children.

The Meitei youth have mobilized to implore their MLAs to bring about peace in Manipur. These lawmakers are now being confronted by student and youth groups unified under the “Youth of Manipur” banner, demanding an urgent restoration of tranquility in the state. Last week, a demonstration took place outside Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s residence, highlighting the public’s growing realization that there are no victors in this protracted conflict.

In response to the mounting frustration over the lack of resolution to the ongoing violence, Meitei MLAs from both ruling and opposition parties have converged on the capital to appeal to the central government for measures to halt the bloodshed. The youth, particularly those from the Meitei community, are taking the lead in efforts to end the cycle of violence in Manipur.