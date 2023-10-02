Chalet that served as the backdrop for many pivotal moments in the hit Netflix series Sex Education is up for sale

The charming chalet, reminiscent of Norwegian design, which served as a backdrop for many pivotal moments in the popular Netflix series Sex Education, is now on the market for sale, coinciding with the much-anticipated conclusion of the show. Situated in Symonds Yat, Herefordshire, UK, this house, celebrated as an iconic symbol by fans of the series, is currently listed for £1.5 million ($1.83 million), as reported recently.

Since making its debut in the comedy-drama series back in 2019, this chalet has captured the affection of viewers and played a central role in the storyline, serving as the residence of the lead characters, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson).

Originally an 18th-century salmon fishing lodge, the property boasts five bedrooms and is described as “exceptional” on the real estate agent’s website. It offers awe-inspiring vistas of the Wye Gorge, as mentioned by BBC. The house is adorned with balcony terraces, a recently constructed conservatory extension, and even presents the unique opportunity to acquire a small chapel located within its grounds.

James Toogood, a real estate agent at Knight Frank Bristol, highlighted the extraordinary allure of the property, stating, “The fact that this property is so well known only adds to the appeal of what is an incredibly rare opportunity to own a spectacular home.”

Sex Education, which has garnered immense popularity over its four successful series, has been filmed at various locations across the picturesque Wye Valley. In addition to the iconic chalet in Symonds Yat, other notable settings include Tintern and Cardiff. Interestingly, the fictional Moordale School in the series was situated on the grounds of the University of Wales campus in Caerleon.

Apart from Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson, the show has introduced emerging talents such as Ncuti Gatwa, who is set to assume the role of the new Doctor Who in the upcoming series, and Emma Mackey, known for her appearances in Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile and her portrayal of Physicist Barbie in this year’s blockbuster hit.