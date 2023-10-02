Look out for these common signs of sexually transmitted infections  in women

STD is the short form of Sexually Transmitted Disease and STI stands for Sexually Transmitted Infections. STDs are infections that result in a disease or illness. STIs refer to a condition where an individual has been infected without necessarily showing signs and symptoms of the disease. In other words, an individual can have an STI without necessarily having an STD.

Common examples of STIs include human papillomavirus (HPV), chlamydia, and gonorrhoea. Individuals can be infected with these diseases without necessarily showing symptoms, which means that the infections can go undetected for long periods. Examples of STDs include herpes, HIV/AIDS, and syphilis.

As per studies, women are more vulnerable to acquiring and suffering from the complications of STDs. As per experts, the moist environment and delicate tissues of the vagina and cervix provide easier entry points for pathogens. For example, women are more susceptible to transmitting and acquiring HIV.

Common signs of STDs in women:

1. Unusual discharge: If you notice any changes in colour, consistency, or smell of vaginal discharge, it could be a sign of an STD.

2. Itching or irritation: Persistent itching or irritation in the vaginal area could indicate an STD.

3. Pain during urination: If you experience pain or a burning sensation while urinating, it could be a symptom of an STD.

4. Pain during sexual intercourse: STDs can cause discomfort or pain during sexual activity.

5. Abnormal vaginal bleeding: Any bleeding that occurs outside your regular menstrual cycle, such as spotting or bleeding after sex, could be a sign of an STD.

6. Sores or bumps in the genital area: The presence of sores, warts, or bumps in or around the genital area may be an indication of an STD.

7. Lower abdominal pain: Some STDs, such as pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), can cause lower abdominal pain.

8. Flu-like symptoms: Certain STDs can cause flu-like symptoms, including fever, fatigue, body aches, and swollen glands.

It is important to note that these symptoms alone do not necessarily mean you have an STD, as they can also be signs of other conditions. If you suspect you may have an STD, it is crucial to get tested and seek appropriate medical advice.